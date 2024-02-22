Skip to Content
San Luis High School hosts their annual “Love Night”

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 7:54 PM
Published 8:02 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Love is in the air during the annual San Luis High School "Love Night."

The fundraising event raises money and donates it to someone needing a helping hand.

Love Night featured fun activities and performances from the high school band, cheerleaders, and the dance team.

"Just seeing the students, teachers, and community coming together and helping for a good cause. It's really awesome to see the students so motivated and inspired to do something like this for someone they don't know," said Alexia Sanchez, San Luis High School Student Council Advisor.

This year's recipient is Ruben Gonzalez of Somerton who adopted three kids including his twin grandkids.

Ruben says the money will go towards medical expenses.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

