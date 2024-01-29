Arts contributing to Arizona economy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Americans for the Arts stopped in Yuma to discuss how the arts generated a total of $1.1 billion for the state of Arizona in 2022.

“Think of the arts more than just an amenity but also as an industry as an industry that supports jobs and not just art jobs arts organizations employ accountants, and auditors and electricians," said Randy Cohen, the Vice President of Research for American for the Arts.

Organizations alone contributed to just over $500 million.

While audiences contributed to almost $600 million in spending.

“To support different art events you know like we’re putting dollars back into our community cause you know like if you come to a concert sometimes you go out to eat and do something else or if people travel and they stay at a hotel you know that’s another way of supporting the arts but also putting money back into our community,” said Ana Padilla, the Arts and Culture Program Manager in Yuma.

The arts also have a positive impact local communities along with the economic boost.

“It touches all different parts of our lives when the arts part of a young person's education they’re performing better academically better grades, better test scores, lower drop-out rates,” said Cohen.

Cohen also said the arts help when it comes to physical health as well.

“When the arts are part of our healthcare, you know in the hospital, for example, shorter hospital stays, fewer doctor visits, less medication, even evidence that it saves money," said Cohen.

The American Arts study will visit six other Arizona destinations in the coming weeks.