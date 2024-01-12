Come and cycle with Tour de Fields in Wellton

Grab your bikes and cycle through the roads of Wellton with your family and friends for a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition's annual Tour de Fields bicycle ride will be in Wellton Saturday Jan. 13 at 8 a.m.

It connects cyclists of all ages, abilities, and style as they navigate their choice of four routes of differing distances.

Vice Mayor of Wellton, Cecilia McCollough says cyclists from all over Yuma County, the state of Arizona and the west coast participate, expecting about 200 riders.

"So Wellton sits within the Wellton Mohawk Valley, and it's surrounded by mountains and they're going to be riding through the fields where there will have labels for all of the plants that are planted," describes McCollough. "You're going to have produce of all kinds in those fields and it's based within the Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District. So there's lots of farming and agriculture there."

Make sure to keep an eye out as you pass each field for customized signs that identify the crop being grown.

There will be 100, 66, 25 and three mile rides which is the family friendly ride to choose from.

There is a different fee for each category and the proceeds are going to to the Mohawk Pioneer Museum in Wellton.

If you've already registered you can pick up your packets Friday night at Butterfield Park Community Center located at 10234 Dome St. between 5-8 p.m. in Wellton or make sure you arrive early tomorrow to grab those packets.

If you haven't registered, you can show up Saturday morning at 8 a.m. bright and early to sign up.

Be sure to stretch and drink plenty of water.

There will be stops along the routes for you to hydrate and revamp.

For more information, click here.