Local school to host Christmas Around the World on Saturday

today at 2:05 PM
Published 5:09 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is getting ready to present how Christmas is celebrated in other countries.

Harvest Preparatory Academy (HPA) will host "Christmas Around the World" on Saturday, December 2.

The drive-through event on the Yuma and San Luis campuses features different customs and traditions.

The entrance fee is a food donation.

"Please remember to bring two canned foods, for every car we are asking three canned foods so we can also provide that to those who are in need of support," stated Belinda Boblett, HPA Academic Director.

For more info on "Christmas Around the World," click HERE.

Abraham Retana

Vanessa Gongora

