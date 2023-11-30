Local school to host Christmas Around the World on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is getting ready to present how Christmas is celebrated in other countries.

Harvest Preparatory Academy (HPA) will host "Christmas Around the World" on Saturday, December 2.

The drive-through event on the Yuma and San Luis campuses features different customs and traditions.

The entrance fee is a food donation.

"Please remember to bring two canned foods, for every car we are asking three canned foods so we can also provide that to those who are in need of support," stated Belinda Boblett, HPA Academic Director.

