Family makes a difference during the holidays

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One family in Brawley is making a difference by making Thanksgiving meals.

A mother and a son unite a night before Thanksgiving to make about 50 plates.

And on the morning of Thanksgiving, they both distribute the plates to the less fortunate in Brawley.

“This idea was born about ten years ago… We come from the City of Mexicali and coming to this country is something very different but we are very thankful… We saw the need as well and we wanted to make them happy,” said Kimberly Rodriguez, Brawley resident.

They both say they plan on giving out plates of food on Christmas day too.