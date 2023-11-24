Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Family makes a difference during the holidays

KYMA
By
Published 3:44 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One family in Brawley is making a difference by making Thanksgiving meals.

A mother and a son unite a night before Thanksgiving to make about 50 plates.

And on the morning of Thanksgiving, they both distribute the plates to the less fortunate in Brawley.

“This idea was born about ten years ago… We come from the City of Mexicali and coming to this country is something very different but we are very thankful… We saw the need as well and we wanted to make them happy,” said Kimberly Rodriguez, Brawley resident.

They both say they plan on giving out plates of food on Christmas day too.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content