Pet Talk: Meet Cher

An adorable pup who loves treats and has a sweet personality

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Cher!

Cher is a 4-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier who weighs 60 pounds.

Cher is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and gets along with other dogs.

Cher can’t sing but has the sweetest personality.

She absolutely loves people, affection, and companionship.

Cher also loves her treats and takes them gently.

Now through November 12th, Accurate Automotive Attention will give the Humane Society of Yuma $100 for each adoption.

Come visit Cher and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Cher or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.