Pet Talk: Meet Avi

The Humane Society of Yuma
October 30, 2023 10:08 PM
Published 2:37 PM

An adorable pup who loves being petted and scratched

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Avi is a 3-year-old spayed female Australian kelpie/retriever mix who weighs 48 pounds. 

Avi is very people-focused, gets along great with other dogs, and actually does better with the company of other dogs.

Avi doesn’t care much for toys but would rather be with people getting scratched and petted. 

A special note from the Humane Society is now from November 5th, Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln will give the Humane Society of Yuma $100 for each adoption.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give these pups or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

