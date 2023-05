YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local first responders will be honored during Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week.

On Tuesday, the City of Yuma Council members will award the paramedic and emergency technician of the year.

Other recognitions will be given to the fire department.

EMS week starts on Monday and runs through Saturday.

The purpose is to promote public education and awareness about their vital job in our community.