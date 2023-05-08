Visit Yuma celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week with open house

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's National Travel and Tourism Week and our local visitor information center has a special event to honor the occasion.

Located in Downtown Yuma, the visitor information center is Yuma County's main tourism hub offering visitors all the information they need to get the most out of the Desert Southwest.

Across the country, National Travel and Tourism Week is celebrated with events promoting travel.

Executive Director of Visit Yuma Marcus Carney tells us just why tourism is so vital to our economy.

"Every year in Yuma County we have about $200,000 spent in the travel space. That attributes to over 1,600 jobs in Yuma County just because of travel and tourism," explained Carney.

On Wednesday, May 10, Visit Yuma will be hosting an open house at their location at 264 S. Main Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.