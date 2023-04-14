48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS / KYMA, KECY) - An exciting weekend of racing ahead, but it's a lot more than just what's happening on the track.

This is a family event.

There are a lot of activities for people to do.

In addition to the racing, a huge lifestyle expo inside the Long Beach Convention Center with more than 100 exhibitors, race car paddocks for the gearheads out there, and concerts!

It's an electronic dance music concert with Boombox Cartel and also Kings of Chaos with Matt Sorum, the former drummer of Guns N Roses.

No event gets people closer to the racing equipment, the mechanics, and everything than you'll find here at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach six different races, so six different race paddocks.

Today is qualifying and practice.

Tickets are still available if you want to head over to Long Beach as Rick Montanez reports.