San Diego skater glides into 80th birthday bash

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) - A rollerblading local legend in Southern California, known as 'Slomo' is celebrating his 80th birthday.

Hundreds of fans in San Diego near Pacific Beach joined him.

Madison Weil spoke to Slomo, "People were coming out with signs saying happy birthday and little kids were saying hey Slomo."

Many dressed in his signature blue top, hat, and glasses said John Kitchin otherwise known as "Slomo."

His advice for the next generation? John Kitchin, "Slomo," says "One thing is we all have the choice to believe that we live in the best possible world and that's a choice."