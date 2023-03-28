AWC showcase event presents projects and talents

Showcase participants eligible for $5,000 in scholarships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will have a 2023 Student Showcase where students from different academic backgrounds can present their projects and talents.

There will be an academic art walk that includes musical, poetry, and dance performances, artwork in a variety of media, poster and digital presentations, and more said AWC.

The community is invited to attend the event on Wednesday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the AWC Library annex at the Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8 E.

Students participating in the showcase are eligible for $5,000 in scholarships and scholarship awards that will be announced at the event.

AWC says the showcase is featuring 45 diverse entries and you can learn more about the entries HERE.

Here is the performance schedule: