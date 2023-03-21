Skip to Content
By
March 20, 2023 9:54 PM
Published 9:46 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Teddy

The Humane Society of Yuma

A pup who loves people and treats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Teddy!

Teddy is a 4-year-old 58-pound male retriever mix with beautiful brownish-red fur. 

He came to the shelter a little scared but with patience and understanding, he turned out to be nearly the perfect dog. 

Teddy walks great on a leash and doesn’t bark much at all. 

Teddy is a dog’s dog, meaning he would be better with a dog friend or multiple dogs in the home. 

He loves to be around people also so he would do great in a home with kids to play with as well. 

Teddy also is treat-motivated and he learns commands and tricks quickly.

Come visit Teddy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Teddy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

