Pet Talk: Meet Teddy

A pup who loves people and treats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Teddy!

Teddy is a 4-year-old 58-pound male retriever mix with beautiful brownish-red fur.

He came to the shelter a little scared but with patience and understanding, he turned out to be nearly the perfect dog.

Teddy walks great on a leash and doesn’t bark much at all.

Teddy is a dog’s dog, meaning he would be better with a dog friend or multiple dogs in the home.

He loves to be around people also so he would do great in a home with kids to play with as well.

Teddy also is treat-motivated and he learns commands and tricks quickly.

Come visit Teddy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Teddy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.