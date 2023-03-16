Artist to hold free clinic and performance at AWC

Village Jazz Series artist to host free clinic and performance on March 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Allison Adams Tucker will be holding a free clinic and performance open to the public at the Arizona Western College (AWC) Yuma Campus.

The event will be on Thursday, March 23 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. in the Music Building in room MU 102.

Tucker is a multilingual, world jazz vocalist and will cover jazz and local performance, style, and technique in the master class and clinic said AWC.

She will also be performing later in the evening for the Village Jazz Series at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Palms Regional Center in front of Harkins Theatres.

AWC said Tucker can be heard on the concert stage and on recordings from jazz to national commercials to video games.