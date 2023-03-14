Skip to Content
March 13, 2023 4:48 PM
Published 11:10 AM

Pet Talk: Meet Sombro

The Humane Society of Yuma

A loving pup with lots of energy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Sombro!

Sombro is a 4-year-old male husky with a beautiful coat of fur and one brown and one blue eye. 

Sombro has a lot of energy but is also quite a lover. 

He enjoys being petted, scratched, and is treat-motivated. 

Sombro will even sit on command to get a treat and also loves to run and could make the perfect jogging buddy. 

Sombro has been at the shelter for 93 days and would love nothing more than a new home.

Come visit Sombro and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sombro or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

