Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By ,
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:51 AM

It’s graduation day in Yuma County!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today's the big day. High school graduates will turn their tassels in Yuma County Friday.

Graduates in Yuma Union High School District and other private schools will be recognized in front of friends and family for their accomplishments.

For many students, they have spent 13 years in school to get to this day.

Some students have plans to continue their studies at a university or community college and others might already have jobs lined up.

Whatever the path may be, we here at News 11 wish all graduates a congratulations on their great accomplishment.

Graduation ceremonies at Kofa, Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Vista, Yuma, Yuma Catholic and Harvest Prep will all happen Friday night.

Expect heavy traffic delays near the schools.

Each school will also have the ceremony streamed online.

The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content