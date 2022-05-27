It’s graduation day in Yuma County!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today's the big day. High school graduates will turn their tassels in Yuma County Friday.

Graduates in Yuma Union High School District and other private schools will be recognized in front of friends and family for their accomplishments.

For many students, they have spent 13 years in school to get to this day.

Some students have plans to continue their studies at a university or community college and others might already have jobs lined up.

Whatever the path may be, we here at News 11 wish all graduates a congratulations on their great accomplishment.

Graduation ceremonies at Kofa, Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Vista, Yuma, Yuma Catholic and Harvest Prep will all happen Friday night.

Expect heavy traffic delays near the schools.

Each school will also have the ceremony streamed online.