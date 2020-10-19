Pet Talk: Meet Cocoa

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Dress in your best, because this week's pet of the week is the winner of the Humane Society of Yuma's 'Award for Best Cuddles."

We can confirm that this gal will steal your heart with the cuddles it will give you if you bring her home.

Cocoa is a one-year-old black domestic shorthair. Domestics can be playful, affectionate, quiet, vocal, docile, or calm—but are often social.

She is not an aggressive cat by nature, which makes her a terrific companion for children and seniors, and, with a proper introduction period, she's a great playmate for cats, dogs and other pets.

If you are interested in adopting Cocoa or any of the other pets that are up for adoption, you can visit the Humane Society of Yuma or visit www.hsoyuma.com.