Prep Football Preview: Vincent Memorial Scots

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Vincent Memorial Scots have quietly become one of the more consistent programs in the Imperial Valley over the past decade.

Most of that credit belongs to head coach David Wong. In that time, Wong has led the Scots to three league titles and a CIF section title in 2017.

"Right now it's too early to tell you where we are at," said Wong, who is entering his ninth season at the helm. "Halfway through the season and where we're going to be at the end of the season. But, we're going to have a fun year."

The Scots are primed for a return to greatness behind senior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who is on pace to break multiple school records with his arm.

“I’m trying to get closer to my teammates, it’s my last season with them," said Elias after one of their first practices of the season." "I'm just trying to give them a good year together and trying to strive to get to the CIF Championship.”

Elias says individual glory will take a back seat to team success this year.

“I don’t mind the personal career stuff. I’m trying to get a team win and a championship," said Elias. "That’s my number one goal right now and I’m focused on getting to the next chapter of my football career.”

Head coach David Wong knows that his young team can not rely solely on the heroics of his star quarterback and that new faces will have to emerge if the Scots are going to find success this season.

“Well, what we’re going to try to do this year a little bit more is run the ball, not have him scramble and try to implement a running game," said Wong.

This season, the San Diego Section's Division-V will be split into two with the smaller schools competing for the AA section title. Vincent Memorial could have been one of those schools but opted to stay in the upper Division-V section. Wong explained his decision to stay with his team’s mantra.

"Competition," he said. "I think that every year Vincent Memorial is ready to compete against the bigger schools, especially in Division Five. We have no qualms about who we play.”