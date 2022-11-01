Skip to Content
Sports Team Coverage
By
Published 10:42 PM

“Bell Game” rematch? Brawley eyes another crack

If Brawley can handle Mt. Carmel on Friday night, it sets the stage for Brawley / Central rematch on November 11th

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Could Brawley and Central meet again? After Central's come from behind 20-16 win in the 79th annual Bell Game last Friday night, it's possible both teams could meet again. Central was awarded the #2 seed and a first round bye in the CIF SDS Division II playoffs. Brawley nabbed the #7 seed and a home game this Friday night. Should Brawley win, they'll travel to Cal Jones Field for a rematch!

Article Topic Follows: Sports Team Coverage
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content