“Bell Game” rematch? Brawley eyes another crack
If Brawley can handle Mt. Carmel on Friday night, it sets the stage for Brawley / Central rematch on November 11th
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Could Brawley and Central meet again? After Central's come from behind 20-16 win in the 79th annual Bell Game last Friday night, it's possible both teams could meet again. Central was awarded the #2 seed and a first round bye in the CIF SDS Division II playoffs. Brawley nabbed the #7 seed and a home game this Friday night. Should Brawley win, they'll travel to Cal Jones Field for a rematch!