49ers fans arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of 49ers fans are in Las Vegas gearing up for the big game as there are parties all over Sin City.

The party has been going on for days in Las Vegas. One Home of the Faithful was at Aria resort and Casino on the Strip. Mike Shanahan, the former coach and father of Kyle Shanahan, was also in Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

Events like these are giving every fan the opportunity to mingle with current and former players.

"[We] saw Mike Shanahan, Dez Bryant even though he's a Cowboy but we still got love. Terrell Owens," said Rob Sindhu, a 49ers fan from Dublin, California.

Here to have fun

Sindu was going down the list of celebrities he's met so far, and he's not even going to the game. He's just here to have fun.

In fact, that's the case for most football fans who came to Las Vegas. All over the city, the Niner Faithful came to show their colors.

"Bang Bang Niner Gang! That's what E-40 always says. Straight from the Bay," said Michael Angulo, another 49ers fan from San Jose, California.

"It is so exciting to be here. I mean the atmosphere in Vegas and all the fans - just, the Niner fans are the best," said Jen Klein, another 49ers fan also from San Jose.

Here and ready

The Bay Area has taken over Las Vegas.

"Just walking around you sit next to people and they touch you. Everyone is so friendly and happy. Even the Chiefs fans are nice," said Holy Stave, another 49ers fan.

Now it's time to play football, and the Faithful are letting Vegas know they're here and they're ready, with Angulo saying, "Oh, this is number 1. This is the biggest event ever...You'll never see this in your lifetime again."

The next big party: The Super Bowl.