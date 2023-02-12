MO and PA governors make Super Bowl wager

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) traveled to the desert to see the Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.

The governors took the stage before a packed NFL Experience Saturday to make their wager on Super Bowl LVII official.

The two brought flags; Shapiro an Eagles flag and Parson a Chiefs flag. They autographed and exchanged the flags.

The loser of the game will have to fly the other flag in their state capitol once the game is over.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX at 4:30pm.