Skip to Content
Super Bowl
By ,
today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:22 PM

MO and PA governors make Super Bowl wager

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) traveled to the desert to see the Kansas City Chiefs in another Super Bowl.

The governors took the stage before a packed NFL Experience Saturday to make their wager on Super Bowl LVII official.

The two brought flags; Shapiro an Eagles flag and Parson a Chiefs flag. They autographed and exchanged the flags.

The loser of the game will have to fly the other flag in their state capitol once the game is over.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX at 4:30pm.

Article Topic Follows: Super Bowl

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content