Chiefs fans in Arizona prep for the big game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fans are gathering in Glendale as they prepared for the big Super Bowl game. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

They labeled McFadden's Bar as the official tailgate spot for Chiefs fans, and this is what they have to say.

"So there's actually a tailgate party after this. So, we're definitely doing that," said one Chiefs fan.

Another Chiefs fan added that, "It doesn't matter if we can tailgate at the stadium or not, we're going to make our own tailgate at home, that's for sure. How bout them Chiefs?"

"We brought the barbeque with us. Jack Stack's Joe's," one Chiefs fan spoke.

"Chiefs fans are the best. We're so nice. Don't listen to them. Don't listen to them," another fan of the Chiefs spoke.

As this is Super Bowl weekend, the party is on. There was a Tim McGraw concert in Glendale on Saturday.

There was also another concert back in Phoenix, and there were parties everywhere. It's obviously not just a game; it's an event.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX at 4:30pm.