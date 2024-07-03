Coachella Valley’s Campbell named NHL’s first woman assistant coach

Seattle Kraken hire Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, making her the first woman behind a bench in NHL history.

SEATTLE, Wash. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Seattle Kraken have hired Coachella Valley assistant coach Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach for the Kraken, making her the first woman behind a bench in NHL history.

This is the second time Campbell has made hockey history. In 2022, she became the first woman behind a bench in the American Hockey League with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In her time with the Coachella Valley, Campbell coached the team's forwards and power-play unit and was instrumental in the team reaching the Calder Cup Finals, losing to the Hershey Bears in consecutive seasons.