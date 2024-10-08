Crane Cougars Win Junior High City Softball Championship, Ending Four-Year Drought

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Cougars have done it again! After a thrilling, hard-fought game, the Cougars clinched the Junior High City Softball Championship title, their first since 2019. Leading the charge was eighth-grade pitcher Kendra Cortazar, who followed in the footsteps of her older sister Stephanie, a key player in their last championship run.

Before the game, Kendra expressed her excitement and confidence, saying, “If we win, I’ll be really excited because you know, we deserve it. Last year we didn’t win, but this year we will.” And that's exactly what they did.

On Saturday night at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, the Cougars faced off against the Gila Vista Monsters in a matchup that tested their resilience. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Kendra Cortazar settled into her zone, striking out multiple batters and keeping the Gila Vista offense at bay for the rest of the game.

Despite trailing early, Crane’s defense tightened, and their offense came alive, eventually securing a 6-2 victory. Cortazar’s dominant pitching, combined with strong field support, paved the way to victory. The win not only marked a triumphant moment for the team but also added to the legacy of the Cortazar family in Yuma softball.

The Cougars celebrated on the field, knowing they had made history for their school and the program. The last time Crane won the city championship was in 2019, when Stephanie Cortazar was on the mound. Now, with Kendra leading the way, the championship stays in the family, and the Cougars' softball program gets another title under the Cortazar name.

It was a night to remember for Crane and a moment of redemption for the eighth-grade team. Their determination and teamwork paid off, and now, they are once again city champions.