Brawley Union High School inducts 2024 Hall of Fame class

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Union High School recently held it second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Brawley High School Athletic Hall of Fame was established last year to recognize and honor former athletes, coaches and teams who made significant contributions both while at Brawley and beyond.

"It's awesome to get recognized from your hometown," said Jim Skipper, one of this year's inductees. "There's a lot of guys here tonight that are very distinguished, so this a is a great honor."

Skipper, who grew up in Brawley, coached professional football for over 35 years and was a part of three Super Bowl teams.

Skipper was one of three coaches, along with six female and seven male athletes were honored at the event along with the 2004 CIF championship wrestling team.

Among those inducted were baseball legends Rudy Seanez, who pitched 20 years in the major leagues and three-time world series champion Sergio Romo.

"I'm proud to say at one point I can be an example to these young folks here in Brawley," said Romo.

Romo said that this was a surreal moment to be honored in front of his family, friends and community during his time as a Brawley Wildcat.

"It was really awesome to be here, to be a part of this something so special," said Romo. "Being recognized from your high school for something that you did years ago. It's kind of awesome to where it's still lasting and you get remembered like that."

These former student-athletes, coaches and championship teams now inspire the next generation of wildcats who compete right here at Brawley Union High School.