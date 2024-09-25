Remembering Coach Gloria

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley football community has lost a beloved coach. David Gloria coached at Central Union High School for over three decades, leaving behind a legacy where he touched the lives of countless athletes and most of all his family.

"He was a gentle soul," Gloria's daughter Cassandra Gloria said. "He was like a big giant. Most people would see him and think he was mean, but he was the calmest person."

"He was always caring," Gloria's grandson Nathan Orozco said. "If anyone ever needed anything he was there no matter what time or day."

Gloria first joined the Spartan coaching staff back in 1988. Over the course of his 34 years at Central, he spent time as an assistant for JV and varsity. But, most of his time was spent as the head coach of the freshman team.

"Football was everything," Cassandra said. "We knew that basically June through November we couldn't go on any trips we couldn't go anywhere because it was football. I know some people would say thats messed up. But, for my dad it was God, football, and family. That was his life."

To his final days, Gloria loved coaching and developing you athletes on the field and in life. His dedication earned him an induction in the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

SOT (CASSANDRA): "Football was what motivated him back in January when he first went into the hospital to keep fighting to keep going. He was determined to be on the field this summer. He just wanted one last time to be on the field and teach these kids the fundamentals of football. And show them with a little bit of faith you can accomplish anything."

The love of the game is one that he shared with his grandson, Nathan, who straps on the blue helmet for the Spartans today.

"When I was a little kid I'd always go to the practices," Nathan said. "When I turned [to] kindergarten [age] he would let me go to one of the first games with him. We were together from right after school. I'd go home eat and do whatever homework I had and then I'd go straight here with him. We'd be here [at the practice field]. Then we'd go home and bond. He had a whiteboard where we would draw up plays."

Nathan hopes to one day follow in his grandfather's footsteps and trade his helmet in for a whistle.

"Hopefully one day I can come back here and coach the freshman level too," Nathan said. "Hopefully have as a successful career as him. Right now I'm 2-0 in powder puff and he's beating me by 300 something more wins."

Gloria coached over 1,000 players during his career and finished with a total record of 261-76-6. His final team was the 2024-25 Central freshman team, who will continue to keep his legacy alive.