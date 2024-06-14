Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Three Tigers earn All-CIF honors

By
Published 6:42 PM

We preview the first edition of the Prep Football Summer Series, three Imperial Tigers earn All-CIF honors, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a sneak peak at the first edition of the Prep Football Summer Series. View the full episode here:

Three Imperial Tigers earn All-CIF baseball and softball honors. Local softball team, Team Rico, goes undefeated to win league championship. And next week, we will start counting down the best high school plays of the 2023-24 school year.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

