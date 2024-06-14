NBC 11 Sportscast: Three Tigers earn All-CIF honors
We preview the first edition of the Prep Football Summer Series, three Imperial Tigers earn All-CIF honors, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a sneak peak at the first edition of the Prep Football Summer Series. View the full episode here:
Three Imperial Tigers earn All-CIF baseball and softball honors. Local softball team, Team Rico, goes undefeated to win league championship. And next week, we will start counting down the best high school plays of the 2023-24 school year.