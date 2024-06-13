NBC 11 Sportscast: Prep football summer series starts tomorrow
We preview the first edition of the summer series, AWC soccer players sign and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We will kick off the first edition of the Prep Football Summer Series with the Yuma Criminals on Friday. Three more AWC soccer players sign with four year schools. Imperial's Jayden Rutledge wins CIF San Diego Section Pitcher of the Year. Andrea De La Trinidad earns second team All-CIF honors. The Florida Panthers take a 3-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.