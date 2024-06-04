NBC 11 Sportscast: IVL and Desert League awards announced
The Imperial Valley and Desert League baseball and softball awards are announced, MLB bans Tucupita Marcano for life and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Imperial Valley League and Desert League baseball and softball end of season awards have been announced. AWC softball's Jessie Garcia earns all-region honors. MLB bans Padres' infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball games. Four other baseball players banned for a year by MLB.