NBC 11 Sportscast: IVL and Desert League awards announced

Published 11:54 PM

The Imperial Valley and Desert League baseball and softball awards are announced, MLB bans Tucupita Marcano for life and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Imperial Valley League and Desert League baseball and softball end of season awards have been announced. AWC softball's Jessie Garcia earns all-region honors. MLB bans Padres' infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball games. Four other baseball players banned for a year by MLB.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

