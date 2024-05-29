NBC 11 Sportscast: Imperial softball moving onto state semis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers shut out JW North at home to advance to the CIF state semifinals. Corey Seager haunts the Diamondbacks again, as his three-run homer lifts the Rangers over the Snakes. Angel Hernandez officially retires as an MLB umpire. The Padres' Jeremiah Estrada strikes out a record 13 straight batters. Negro League stats will be added to MLB statistics.

