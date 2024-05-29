Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Imperial softball moving onto state semis

By
Published 11:22 AM

Imperial softball moving on in state tournament, Corey Seager haunts the Dbacks again, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers shut out JW North at home to advance to the CIF state semifinals. Corey Seager haunts the Diamondbacks again, as his three-run homer lifts the Rangers over the Snakes. Angel Hernandez officially retires as an MLB umpire. The Padres' Jeremiah Estrada strikes out a record 13 straight batters. Negro League stats will be added to MLB statistics.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

