YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest baseball falls to Mira Mesa in the CIF playoff semifinals and is eliminated from the postseason.

Imperial baseball falls to Monte Vista, forcing a winner-take-all all game on Thursday.

Imperial softball takes down Academy of Our Lady Peace to advance to the CIF championship game. A local MMA fighter turns pro.