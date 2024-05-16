NBC 11 Sportscast: Three Brawley Wildcats sign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Jaedyn Lawson, Anthony Tamay, and Francisco Cota sign their letters of intent. Cibola's Diego Valdez and Gerardo Rubio each sign with schools. Holtville and IVC's Orian Anderson signs with Missouri Bapist. The CIF baseball and softball playoffs return tomorrow with elimination games. Central football is holding a youth football camp, info: https://cuhsfootball.com/

