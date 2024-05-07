NBC 11 Sportscast: YC takes Game 1 in extras

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball takes down Northwest Christian in extra innings to take Game 1 of the 3A semifinals. Imperial softball beats Holtville. Southwest baseball lights up the scoreboard to take down Holtville. Central's Trypp Duarte qualifies for CIF state championship swim meet. We also hear from Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

