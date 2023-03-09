NBC 11 Sports: Yuma Special Olympics hits the road, San Pasqual has another state champ wrestler & more

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Many local teams hit the diamond and tennis courts on Thursday, but it was a good day to send off Yuma's Special Olympic athletes and hear from another local wrestling champion.

With national qualifiers in reach, 50 Special Olympic athletes from Yuma took the bus to Mesa for the statewide basketball and cheer games on Saturday. Five teams hoping to display their hard work over the past several months.

And wrestling is in his DNA. Elias Espinoza has been working towards a wrestling title for eight years - and in his sophomore year brought home San Pasqual's 20th state champion wrestler.

On the courts, Kofa pulled off the sweep of Cibola in boys and girls tennis.

On the boys side, Diego Ambriz, Edgar Rodriguez, Hardy Corpus and Jorge Mata took home singles wins - with Diego and Hardy combining for another doubles win and Edgar and Nikkola Corpus with the other doubles win that led to a 6-3 team win.

On the girls side, the Lady Kings pulled out the tight 5-4 win over the Raiders behind singles and doubles wins from Aliya Chavez and Ariel Wilson.