Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
New
Published 1:33 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Winter sports season comes to a close as all three local teams fall in state tournament

Palo Verde drops game at home, both Imperial hoop squads beaten on the road

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following Friday's CIF title games, just three teams from the Imperial Valley in the San Diego Section remained and got a shot at the state tournament.

Both Imperial boys and girls basketball moved on, along with Palo Verde girls basketball after winning their second straight CIF title.

But on Tuesday night, the run came to an end for all three teams - bringing the winter season to an official close.

FINAL SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL:

#9 Imperial - 55 #8 North - 83

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

#12 Imperial - 43 #5 Hart - 59

#13 Bishop Diego - 53 #4 Palo Verde - 40

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content