Time running out for the Oakland A’s to find their next home

The baseball franchise eyeing to stay in Oakland or move to Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif., (KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Oakland Athletics have fallen into the role of the "red-headed stepchild" in northern California - continually searching for a new stadium while other franchises in the area have shown off their venues.

Now with the RingCentral Coliseum lease ending after 2024, it has been deemed unsuitable for a professional franchise by both the club, and Major League Baseball.

So what is the next move for the franchise?

The franchise is searching for a new home either in Oakland or in Las Vegas - but after missing a major October deadline to stay in Oakland, they now run into funding issues with a possible Las Vegas shift.

The other problem is pitting two cities against each other. Some people involved, like the Clark County Commissioner, Michael Naft, saying they have to commit to one or the other in order to be welcomed.

While Oakland or Vegas seem to be the intended destinations, if an agreement is failed to be reached, there are other options. Some places being tossed around include Charlotte, Nashville or Portland.

In the end, it comes down to what best suits the Athletics. Whether that be to stay in their city as the only pro franchise which has seen two teams already move, or go to Las Vegas, which is concerned about going from "under-sported" to "over-sported."

Either way, the franchise has little time to figure it out with their stadium lease coming to a close after the 2024 MLB season.