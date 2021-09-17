Padres hanging around playoff race

Regional Sports

San Diego splits series in San Francisco, climb to half game behind St. Louis for final playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After losing five games in a row, the San Diego Padres won back to back games against NL West leader San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday. The Padres still find themselves in the playoff hunt for the final wildcard spot. The Padres trail the St. Louis Cardinals by a half game and travel to St. Louis for a three game series starting on Friday.