Special Olympics Arizona held its track and field competitions at local high school

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 10:34 PM
Published 10:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Special Olympics Arizona held its track and field competition at Gila Ridge High School on Friday.

Almost 600 elementary and middle students from 18 Yuma County schools came out and competed.

Kids participated in relay races, 50-meter dashes, and many used teamwork to cross the finish line.

Special Olympics is a great way for students with disabilities to get involved in athletics and support a healthy lifestyle.

One teacher explains how it has helped her daughter.

"She not normally can go onto regular teams because sometimes she just can't focus and stay on a regular team, so this, you know, allows her to be her uniqueness and keep going, and strive for something," said Darla Ajaujo, Otonda Elementary School Teacher and mother.

Special Olympics also offers sports events like softball and soccer.

If you would like to volunteer or donate visit https://specialolympicsarizona.org/.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

