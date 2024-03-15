The Red Bull Sand Scramble kicks off in Glamis with races starting on Saturday

GLAMIS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Red Bull Sand Scramble kicks off in Glamis on Saturday morning with races starting as early as 8 a.m.

"This event's probably one of the most fun events that we can do in a side by side," Red Bull racer, Seth Quintero said. "You know, we're always out here in Glamis having a good time with our buddies and driving and racing, but now it's a sanctioned event. And now we get a proper race and it's super cool."

"I think fans should want to come out and watch the race because it's such a cool one to watch in the sand right up here against the crowd and really see all the cars going throughout the track," Red Bull racer, Mia Chapman said. "It's good racing. A lot of fun times just hanging out here, having fun. Go do some riding yourself."

The dunes in Glamis make for great racing and a lot of fun. Many drivers have grown up driving these dunes.

"Red Bull Sand Scramble was easily my favorite event in the year just because I grew up coming on to these sand dunes," Chapman said. Since I was, like, three months old. So this is definitely a part where we went to the I love doing it."

"The dunes here, everybody grows up here and if you want to come ride the dunes and anywhere in Southern California, you come to Glamis," Quintero said.

Over 100 cars between the sportsman classes will be zooming through the sand at speeds over 60 mph and even reaching speeds close to 100 mph.

"The races this weekend are going to be pretty, pretty wild," Quintero said. "We've the probably the most dangerous racing you can do just because you want to go so fast. But you know, things bite you pretty quickly with all the drops. And I don't know, it's more of a flow. It's more of a like a freestyle type thing and it's not a set track and go anywhere you want. You can do whatever you want and just get to the finish line."

The track is always changing and each racer will take a different approach so fans will see some unique and breathtaking action.

Attendance for fans is totally free and on a first come first serve basis. For the full race schedule and more information please visit: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-sand-scramble