The results are in! Week one of Winter Nationals at Cocopah Speedway is in the books
Week one crowned four different winners in both the IMCA Modified Class and IMCA Stock Car Class.
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first week of the Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCA Winter Nationals from Cocopah Speedway is in the books!
Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCATV Winter Nationals, presented by YUMA INSURANCE, INC & RV World Recreation Vehicle Center, was one to remember!
Four different winners were crowned in both the IMCA Modified Class and IMCA Stock Car Class! Week two begins Wednesday, January 10th and runs through Saturday the 13th.