Skip to Content
Local Sports

The results are in! Week one of Winter Nationals at Cocopah Speedway is in the books

Chas Messman
By
January 10, 2024 12:23 AM
Published 8:29 AM

Week one crowned four different winners in both the IMCA Modified Class and IMCA Stock Car Class.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first week of the Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCA Winter Nationals from Cocopah Speedway is in the books!

Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCATV Winter Nationals, presented by YUMA INSURANCE, INC & RV World Recreation Vehicle Center, was one to remember!

jTC9dP2J-Jan-3-ResultsDownload
29bk3CsF-jan-4-resultsDownload

Four different winners were crowned in both the IMCA Modified Class and IMCA Stock Car Class! Week two begins Wednesday, January 10th and runs through Saturday the 13th.

Photos courtesy - Cocopah Speedway

Jan-5-ResultsDownload
Jan-6-ResultsDownload

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Cocopah Speedway

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content