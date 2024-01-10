The results are in! Week one of Winter Nationals at Cocopah Speedway is in the books

Four different winners were crowned in both the IMCA Modified Class and IMCA Stock Car Class! Week two begins Wednesday, January 10th and runs through Saturday the 13th .

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first week of the Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCA Winter Nationals from Cocopah Speedway is in the books!

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.