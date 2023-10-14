Kofa girls volleyball takes first two sets, but loses to Independence

The Kings suffered a loss at home, after the Patriots come back to win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Independence Patriots came back to defeat the Kofa Kings 3-2 at Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Independence moves to 8-6 (7-3 region). Kofa falls to 6-7 (4-5).

The Kings took the first two sets, but Independence would go on to take the final three to secure the victory.

Next week, Kofa is home against Glendale. Independence will be home against Metro Tech.