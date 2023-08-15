19-year-old undefeated Yuma pro boxer is preparing for next match

Erick Gutierrez shares what works for him when getting ready for his upcoming matches

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez, a 19-year-old pro boxer in the 112 flyweight division with the Yuma Fight Academy is undefeated 3-0.

He has a match coming up on Saturday, August 19 in San Luis, Mexico at 7 p.m.

Gutierrez said he is ready and shares how he's preparing for this match.

"Just a lot of rounds in the bags. You know, I try to keep my hands busy a lot," Gutierrez said.

He has fought men his age and about twice his age and said depending on his opponent, he will focus on different techniques.

"I believe in every fight, I have to approach the fight different just because every fight is different, different styles. So this one is no different than the ones I had, but I believe so far it's a little bit different. So I just have to come in there and throw more punches," said Gutierrez.

Out of his three professional matches, he said his third fight against Johnny Gunnz in Phoenix, is the one that made him come out of his comfort zone.

"He was older than me, 32. He had a little bit more boxing experience in May so that's when I really had to get out of my comfort zone," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez shares some more big news. He's looking into getting signed in Vegas but weighing out his options.

"So with that one, I'm getting this possibility that I'm being signed by Vegas and also did just get offered by Phoenix. So I'm looking at both of them, just looking at the best one, read them right," explained Gutierrez.

He said his overall goal is to become a world champion and come back to Yuma to give back to his community.

Gutierrez thanks his coach Gary Diaz for helping him reach his goals.

"He pushed me to the limit and makes me the best version of myself and so I thank him a lot for that," said Gutierrez.

There are also Yuma amateur fights coming up on September 9.

Britney Saldaña will be fighting the number 10 in the U.S. Jacelle Hughes. 9-year-old Noah Lopez is 2-0, Heavyweight Anthony Soto is 2-0, Devin Melancon 139 lbs 2-0, Kayden Cardenas making his debut, Daniel Murrieta also making his debut, and Danny Chavez getting ready for nationals after this fight.

Gutierrez won't be fighting but has a message to all his peers.

"I was wish them the best of luck and show them what Yuma is really about," Gutierrez continued. "Thank you to everybody who watches me and supports me. I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart and I hope you guys keep watching me and supporting me."

If you would like to support Gutierrez this weekend or in future matches, you can reach out to him on Instagram @frey_sneaky or Yuma Fight Academy as well, @yuma.boxing.academy_ for tickets.