Cibola baseball crushes Trevor G. Browne

"Coming out we were very hungry," Cibola senior Andrugh Yee said. "We had a down year last year, so its exciting to get back into what we need to be. Last year was the first year where we were all together and we were a young class. I think everyone doing their roles is going to help us this year."

The Raiders move to 2-1. The Bruins fall to 0-2.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cibola Raiders defeated the Trevor G. Browne Bruins 14-1 on Thursday.

