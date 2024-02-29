Cibola baseball crushes Trevor G. Browne
The Raiders bounce back with a big win over Trevor G. Browne at home.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cibola Raiders defeated the Trevor G. Browne Bruins 14-1 on Thursday.
The Raiders move to 2-1. The Bruins fall to 0-2.
"Coming out we were very hungry," Cibola senior Andrugh Yee said. "We had a down year last year, so its exciting to get back into what we need to be. Last year was the first year where we were all together and we were a young class. I think everyone doing their roles is going to help us this year."
Next week, Cibola will host Yuma.