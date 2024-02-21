Calipatria advances to the CIF Final

The Hornets dominant in the semifinals over Coastal Academy.

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dominic Hawk scored 21 points to lead the Calipatria Hornets to a 69-25 victory over the Coastal Academy Stingrays.

Calipatria moves to 21-3 and advances to the CIF San Diego Section Division V championship game. Coastal Academy drops to 15-6 and is eliminated.

At halftime the Hornets led 34-12. In the second half, Calipatria continued to dominate in all aspects of the game to take it 69-25.