Skip to Content
High School Sports

Yuma Catholic girls soccer holds on to beat Scottsdale Prep

By
Published 11:57 PM

Yuma Catholic girls soccer takes down Scottsdale Prep in the conference play-in.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Scottsdale Prep Spartans 3-2 in the 3A conference play-in at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Thursday.

#21 Yuma Catholic advances to the 3A state tournament. #12 Scottsdale Prep is eliminated.

At halftime, Yuma Catholic led 2-0. In the second half Janessa Lugo scored a long-range chip to make it 3-0. Scottsdale Prep then scored twice to bring the game within one. However, the Shamrocks were able to hold on and take the match 3-2.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content