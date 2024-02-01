Yuma Catholic girls soccer holds on to beat Scottsdale Prep

Yuma Catholic girls soccer takes down Scottsdale Prep in the conference play-in.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Scottsdale Prep Spartans 3-2 in the 3A conference play-in at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Thursday.

#21 Yuma Catholic advances to the 3A state tournament. #12 Scottsdale Prep is eliminated.

At halftime, Yuma Catholic led 2-0. In the second half Janessa Lugo scored a long-range chip to make it 3-0. Scottsdale Prep then scored twice to bring the game within one. However, the Shamrocks were able to hold on and take the match 3-2.