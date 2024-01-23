Gila Ridge boys wrestling senior day and girls quad meet

It was senior day for Gila Ridge boys wrestling against Cooper Canyon and there was also a girls quad meet.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys wrestling conducted senior day festivities ahead of a meet with Copper Canyon.

The Hawks would take down Copper Canyon 75-6 in the overall score.

The girl's side was a quad meet featuring the Lady Hawks, Copper Canyon, Holtville, and Somerton.

There were no team scores for the girl's matches.