Gila Ridge boys wrestling senior day and girls quad meet
It was senior day for Gila Ridge boys wrestling against Cooper Canyon and there was also a girls quad meet.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys wrestling conducted senior day festivities ahead of a meet with Copper Canyon.
The Hawks would take down Copper Canyon 75-6 in the overall score.
The girl's side was a quad meet featuring the Lady Hawks, Copper Canyon, Holtville, and Somerton.
There were no team scores for the girl's matches.