Yuma Catholic falls a few yards short of state title

Yuma Catholic comeback falls short, as they lose 35-27 to Canyon Del Oro in the AIA 4A title game.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Canyon Del Oro Dorados defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 35-27 at Mountain America Stadium in the AIA 4A State Championship.

Canyon Del Oro finishes at 14-0. Yuma Catholic finishes the year at 13-1 and the runners up.

At halftime the Dorados led 21-14. In the second half, the Dorados took a 35-14 lead after a rushing touchdown from Chase Luax and an interception returned for a touchdown by Grant Young. The Shamrocks battled back to make it 35-21 after a Tayt Ford rushing touchdown. They would get the onside kick and score again via a Ford touchdown run. After a defensive stop, Yuma Catholic marched down the field. With eight seconds to go, Nash Ott's fourth down pass fell incomplete and the Dorados would take it 35-27. A fantastic comeback falls just short.

For Yuma Catholic, Ott completed 21 of 40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Tayt Ford rushed for 41 yards and three scores.

Darryl Coleman caught nine passes for 105 yards.

For Canyon Del Oro, Kayden Luke rushed for 217 yards and 2 scores.