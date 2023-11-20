Wrestling quad meet at Yuma High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma, San Pasqual, Estrella, and Lee Williams all met on Monday at Bob McClendon Court for a wrestling quad meet.

Yuma boys wrestling beat San Pasqual 42-18. The Criminals also took down Lee Williams 39-30. Yuma and Estrella Foothills tied 42-42, but Estrella Foothills won the on a forfeits tie-breaker.

San Pasqual boys also fell to Estrella Foothills 60-24.

Yuma girls just beat San Pasqual 19-18. They also beat Lee Williams 18-12, but fell to Estrella Foothills, 18-6.