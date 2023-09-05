Central girls flag football defeats Southwest

The Spartans take down the Eagles 13-0 on their home field

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Southwest Eagles 13-0 in girls flag football on Tuesday night at Cal Jones Field.

Central moves to 2-2. Southwest falls to (2-3).

Jarethzy Lopez scored the opening touchdown for Central. Sofia Machado had an interception for the Spartans.

For Southwest, Emily Aguiar had an interception.

Central is back at home against Vincent Memorial on Thursday. Southwest is home against Imperial.