Central girls flag football defeats Southwest

By
Published 11:17 PM

The Spartans take down the Eagles 13-0 on their home field

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Southwest Eagles 13-0 in girls flag football on Tuesday night at Cal Jones Field.

Central moves to 2-2. Southwest falls to (2-3).

Jarethzy Lopez scored the opening touchdown for Central. Sofia Machado had an interception for the Spartans.

For Southwest, Emily Aguiar had an interception.

Central is back at home against Vincent Memorial on Thursday. Southwest is home against Imperial.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

