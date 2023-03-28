Several Region Player of the Year awards and another coach & player duo round out AIA girls hoops honors
Three local coaches and two players earn Region Coach/Player of the Year awards
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - At the end of a frenzy of AIA Conference and Region awards sits girls basketball where many lady hoopers and their coaches stand at the top of the list.
In particular, another Region Coach of the Year and Player of the Year duo from Yuma Catholic - between Bobby McGalliard and Reese Sellers.
Meanwhile, Patricia Malvido and Lindsay Martin reel in Region Coach of the Year in their respective regions to represent the Lady Warriors and Lady Hawks.
Also, Isabela Molina taking home the crown in 6A for Cibola with her incredible play at the point guard position - along with a host of Lady Raiders making the cut for Region honors.
6A
Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year
Isabela Molina - Cibola
Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year
Lindsay Martin - Gila Ridge
Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year
Sierra Bomhower - Cibola
Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year
Rori Hoffmeyer - Cibola
1st Team Desert Southwest All-Region
Taylee Stuebs - Cibola
Kiara Hinton - Cibola
Bella DeCorse - Gila Ridge
Ella Gettings - Gila Ridge
Vanessa Ambriz - San Luis
Fernanda Aranda - San Luis
List of 2nd Team All-Region awards.
In 5A and 4A girls hoops, it was a family affair as a pair of sisters from Kofa and Yuma made the list as All-Region stars.
5A
1st Team 5A Central Valley All-Region
Shantal Montiel - Kofa
2nd Team 5A Central Valley All-Region
Amani Montiel - Kofa
Honorable Mention
Mya Brown - Kofa
4A
4A Skyline Region Defensive Player of the Year
Belinda Gradias - Yuma
1st Team 4A Skyline All-Region
Belinda Gradias - Yuma
2nd Team 4A Skyline All-Region
Sylvia Gradias - Yuma
Honorable Mentions
Jovani Amador
Legend Redmond
Our next Region Coach/Player of the Year awards come from Yuma Catholic once again in the 3A West - followed by several Lady Shamrocks being named to region and conference honors after their deep run.
3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year
Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic
1st Team All-Conference
Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic
Honorable Mention
Rian Martinez
3A West Region Player of the Year
Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic
3A West Region Coach of the Year
Bobby McGalliard - Yuma Catholic
3A West Region Offensive Player of the Year
Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic
1st Team 3A Desert Southwest All-Region
Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic
Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic
Rian Martinez - Yuma Catholic
2nd Team 3A Desert Southwest All-Region
Eva Garcia - Yuma Catholic
Honorable Mentions
Clarissa Meza - Yuma Catholic
Ximena Poo - Yuma Catholic
Lastly, Antelope and San Pasqual stealing the show in the 1A West Region - topped off by Patricia Malvido's honor of Region Coach of the Year.
1A
1A West Region Coach of the Year
Patricia Malvido - San Pasqual
1st Team 1A West All-Region
Jocelyn Guillen - Antelope
Alyssa Rosales - San Pasqual
Kyla Emerson - San Pasqual
2nd Team 1A West All-Region
Marissa Carrillo - Antelope
Izmarie Manriquez - Antelope
Honorable Mentions
Audrey Arevalo - Antelope
Gizelle Monge - Antelope
Daniela Ponce - Antelope