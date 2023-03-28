Several Region Player of the Year awards and another coach & player duo round out AIA girls hoops honors

Three local coaches and two players earn Region Coach/Player of the Year awards

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - At the end of a frenzy of AIA Conference and Region awards sits girls basketball where many lady hoopers and their coaches stand at the top of the list.

In particular, another Region Coach of the Year and Player of the Year duo from Yuma Catholic - between Bobby McGalliard and Reese Sellers.

Meanwhile, Patricia Malvido and Lindsay Martin reel in Region Coach of the Year in their respective regions to represent the Lady Warriors and Lady Hawks.

Also, Isabela Molina taking home the crown in 6A for Cibola with her incredible play at the point guard position - along with a host of Lady Raiders making the cut for Region honors.

6A

Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year

Isabela Molina - Cibola

Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year

Lindsay Martin - Gila Ridge

Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year

Sierra Bomhower - Cibola

Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year

Rori Hoffmeyer - Cibola

1st Team Desert Southwest All-Region

Taylee Stuebs - Cibola

Kiara Hinton - Cibola

Bella DeCorse - Gila Ridge

Ella Gettings - Gila Ridge

Vanessa Ambriz - San Luis

Fernanda Aranda - San Luis

List of 2nd Team All-Region awards.

In 5A and 4A girls hoops, it was a family affair as a pair of sisters from Kofa and Yuma made the list as All-Region stars.

5A

1st Team 5A Central Valley All-Region

Shantal Montiel - Kofa

2nd Team 5A Central Valley All-Region

Amani Montiel - Kofa

Honorable Mention

Mya Brown - Kofa

4A

4A Skyline Region Defensive Player of the Year

Belinda Gradias - Yuma

1st Team 4A Skyline All-Region

Belinda Gradias - Yuma

2nd Team 4A Skyline All-Region

Sylvia Gradias - Yuma

Honorable Mentions

Jovani Amador

Legend Redmond

Our next Region Coach/Player of the Year awards come from Yuma Catholic once again in the 3A West - followed by several Lady Shamrocks being named to region and conference honors after their deep run.

3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year

Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic

1st Team All-Conference

Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic

Honorable Mention

Rian Martinez

3A West Region Player of the Year

Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic

3A West Region Coach of the Year

Bobby McGalliard - Yuma Catholic

3A West Region Offensive Player of the Year

Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic

1st Team 3A Desert Southwest All-Region

Reese Sellers - Yuma Catholic

Amanda Wiley - Yuma Catholic

Rian Martinez - Yuma Catholic

2nd Team 3A Desert Southwest All-Region

Eva Garcia - Yuma Catholic

Honorable Mentions

Clarissa Meza - Yuma Catholic

Ximena Poo - Yuma Catholic

Lastly, Antelope and San Pasqual stealing the show in the 1A West Region - topped off by Patricia Malvido's honor of Region Coach of the Year.

1A

1A West Region Coach of the Year

Patricia Malvido - San Pasqual

1st Team 1A West All-Region

Jocelyn Guillen - Antelope

Alyssa Rosales - San Pasqual

Kyla Emerson - San Pasqual

2nd Team 1A West All-Region

Marissa Carrillo - Antelope

Izmarie Manriquez - Antelope

Honorable Mentions

Audrey Arevalo - Antelope

Gizelle Monge - Antelope

Daniela Ponce - Antelope